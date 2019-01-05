WATCH: Critics Bash ‘Homophobe’ Mike Pence For ‘Uncomfortable’ Behavior Swearing In Bisexual Senator. Nope.

Leftist critics, eager to paint Mike Pence as a homophobe, mocked the Vice President for his alleged “uncomfortable” behavior while swearing in openly bisexual Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D- AZ) on a law book, as opposed to the typically used Bible.

“Homophobe Mike Pence had to swear in Kyrsten Sinema, the first out bisexual Senator in history, on a law book and not a bible. He seems uncomfortable and she’s having fun with it,” wrote anti-Trump critic and FanSided founder Adam Best in a tweet on Thursday. “This is everything.”

But the video of Pence and Sinema tells a different story. Though it’s an admittedly objective term, there are no noticeable indications that the Vice President was “uncomfortable” at all. Instead, Pence welcomes Sinema when she walks up to be sworn in. “Congratulations,” he tells the senator. “It’s my great honor.”

Pence goes on to laugh at Sinema’s joke about snagging a “spouse” before she’s sworn in and directs the 42-year-old on how to stand at an angle so she gets primo shots from the cameras. “You might wanna rotate your right shoulder out a little bit,” he advises. “See,” says Sinema pointing at Pence, “he’s giving me tips, here. I’m new at this.”- READ MORE