WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo Caught Deceptively Editing Trump Briefing

CNN’s Chris Cuomo, a proven liar and unstable anti-Trump activist, was caught selectively editing Donald Trump to make it look as though the president did nothing during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

As you will see below, this is something Cuomo has done in the past.

You have to watch the full video from Tuesday night below; at the end of the clip, the Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra includes Trump’s full remarks, which make it clear the president was taking plenty of action while trying not to cause a premature and unnecessary panic:

Another important thing Trump did during this time, something even he didn’t mention, was the formation of the Coronavirus Task Force as early as January 27. – READ MORE

