WATCH: CNN’s Chris Cuomo accidentally validates Trump’s claim about Ukraine phone call on live TV

CNN host Chris Cuomo attempted during a live broadcast to disprove a claim made by President Donald Trump about a phone call that has become a focus of the impeachment inquiry, but appeared to validate that the president was indeed correct.

David Holmes, a political counselor at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, has testified about a phone call between President Trump and EU ambassador Gordon Sondland on July 26 while Sondland, Holmes, and other embassy staffers were eating lunch at a restaurant in Ukraine.

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Holmes testified that he overheard both sides of the phone call — both what Sondland was saying, and what the president was saying over the phone, even though the call was reportedly not on speakerphone. Holmes testified that the president was speaking so loudly that he overheard him asking Sondland about “investigations” Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky had agreed to. – READ MORE