WATCH: CNN’s April Ryan Raises Prospect of Trump Prosecution by International Criminal Court

CNN analyst April Ryan on Sunday floated the idea of the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecuting President Donald Trump for “instigating a race war.”

“This president, Donald John Trump, has instigated a race war in America,” she said. “There is a race war right now because of this president. People are calling me, asking if there indeed is a way to get the International Crimes Court to come in to deal with this. You know, I’ve talked to some people who are in intelligence, and they’re saying, ‘He’s done heinous things,’ but they have to see, we don’t know for sure.”

This is not the first time it has been suggested that the president might face ICC prosecution. In April, Ohio state representative Tavia Galonski (D.) said she would refer Trump to the ICC for crimes against humanity after he suggested hydroxychloroquine could be an effective treatment for coronavirus. When asked by the press how she would go about making the referral, Galonski said she had “no idea,” but added, “How hard can it be?” – READ MORE

