WATCH: CNN Tries To Shame Ted Cruz For Mocking Dem’s Name. It Backfires Bigly.

After easily winning his primary Tuesday night, Sen. Ted Cruz dropped his first general election ad — a pretty funny rendition of Alabama’s “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas” that smacks Cruz’s Democratic opponent, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, for trying to “fit in” with Texas voters by changing his name to something that sounded a little more local.

Chris Cuomo asks Sen. Ted Cruz why he’s criticizing his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for going by the childhood nickname ‘Beto’ when Cruz’s real name is actually Rafael: “You’re absolutely right. My name is Rafael Edward Cruz.” https://t.co/tkyhJy6DXk pic.twitter.com/l90lFsvNjf — CNN (@CNN) March 7, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the ad immediately triggered CNN. But when the network tried to call out Cruz for calling out “Beto,” CNN’s left-wing bias-driven effort once again backfired.

Cruz tweeted out Tuesday night smacking his Irish American opponent for trying to sound a little more Hispanic. The key line: “I remember reading stories liberal Robert wanted to fit in, so he changed his name to ‘Beto’ and hid it with a grin.” – READ MORE

