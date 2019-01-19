WATCH: CNN Questions If Karen Pence Should Get Secret Service Protection Because She’s A Christian

During a segment discussing Second Lady Karen Pence teaching art at a Christian school, CNN host John King questioned if Mrs. Pence should be receiving taxpayer-funded Secret Service protection or government-funded housing because of her religious beliefs.

WOW: @JohnKingCNN just raised the question whether @SecondLady should be denied Secret Service protection, and even government housing, simply for being a Christian. pic.twitter.com/vzdQbaA8RR — John Cooper (@thejcoop) January 18, 2019

“Does it matter that all taxpayers pay for her housing; all taxpayers pay for her Secret Service protection?” asked King. “It’s not her fault that she needs protection – this is world we live in. But all taxpayers subsidize her life. Does it matter?”

This was even too much for some of the CNN panelists to digest.

“So, you mean: Do her First Amendment freedoms get somehow curtailed because taxpayers pay for her accommodations and her security?” asked SiriusXM’s Chief Washington Correspondent Olivier Knox, trying to wrap his head around the suggestion. “I don’t know that a lot of people would sign onto that,” Knox stated bluntly.- READ MORE