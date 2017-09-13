True Pundit

WATCH: Clinton Blames Comey, Russia, WikiLeaks, Facebook, FAKE NEWS, Voter ID Laws, Sexism, and Misogyny for Losing

Hillary Clinton believes that were it not for James Comey, Russia, Wikileaks, Facebook, fake news, voter ID laws, or America’s “endemic” sexism and misogyny, she would currently be president of the United States.

In just under two minutes, Clinton rattled off eight separate excuses for losing the 2016 election. – READ MORE

  • Cindi Heng

    It’s “everyone else’s fault but mine” is the victim mentality exemplified by denial and delusions. Hillary is not in touch with reality.