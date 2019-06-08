Watch–Chrysler Mechanic: Trump ‘Won Legions of Fans’ Because He Fought for Us (VIDEO)

Michigan Chrysler mechanic Chris Vitale said Wednesday that President Donald Trump has “won legions of fans” because he has shown that he will “fight for us.”

Vitale told CNN Wednesday that he has backed the president because he continues to fight for auto workers such as himself.

“The idea that somebody would actually fight for us after being told for years and years, ‘Oh you don’t matter, you’re going the way of the buggy whip, he’s won legions of fans just for doing that,” saying that Trump has won many fans by fighting for auto worker jobs while other presidents and politicians have not fought to reverse America’s declining manufacturing sector.

In February, Fiat Chrysler reopened an idled Detroit, Michigan, engine plant and invested billions in five existing Michigan plants, creating about 6,500 auto jobs in a move reflecting President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda. – READ MORE