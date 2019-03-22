WATCH: Chris Kyle’s Iraqi interpreter becomes US citizen and defends President Trump’s travel ban, calling cries of racism ‘bulls**t’

The Iraqi interpreter for deceased American sniper Chris Kyle recently became a U.S. citizen, and he’s celebrating while speaking out against critics of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Riyadh Al Ahmady — whose code name was “Johnny Walker” during the Iraq war — was sworn in as an American citizen on Wednesday. He spent years going through the proper channels as a legal immigrant, and told the Daily Caller that when he finally took the oath, he became emotional. “I couldn’t handle it,” he recalled. “It was [a] big honor. It was an amazing feeling.”



When the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill asked Al Ahmady how he feels about illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S. at the U.S.-Mexico border, the former interpreter used an analogy. – READ MORE