WATCH: Chelsea Handler Admits Trump’s Election Drove Her to Seek Psychiatric Help and Drugs

Far-left comedienne Chelsea Handler admitted that the election of President Donald Trump forced her to seek psychiatric help and smoking cannabis for anxiety relief.

Appearing on Real Time With Bill Maher, Maher quizzed the failed Netflix talk show host about her new book Life Will Be The Death of Me, where she tells the story of how Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton sent her spiraling toward a “mid-life identity crisis.”

“You know I’m reading your new book and I’m feeling like a bad friend, because I didn’t realize you were suffering so much.,” Maher began. “Everyone took the 2016 election hard, but I didn’t know it really knocked you down like that. And you came back stronger, that’s what the book is about.” – READ MORE