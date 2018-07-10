WATCH: Brett Kavanaugh Reveals His Judicial Philosophy In Nomination Speech

President Donald Trump nominated D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Monday to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Shortly after making his announcement, Kavanaugh came out and joined Trump and gave a short speech on being nominated to the nation’s highest court.

“Mr. President, thank you,” Kavanaugh began, according to a transcript from The Washington Post. “Throughout this process, I have witnessed firsthand your appreciation for the vital role of the American judiciary. No president has ever consulted more widely or talked with more people from more backgrounds to seek input about a Supreme Court nomination.”- READ MORE

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee is reportedly no fan of Hillary Clinton, allegedly mouthing the word “bitch” as the camera panned to her during former President Bill Clinton’s State of the Union address in 1997.

The suggestion that federal appellate judge Brett Kavanaugh, 53, who Trump nominated Monday night, disliked Clinton at the time comes from a passage in a book by David Brock.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is at or near top of SCOTUS list, per several people close to President Trump. But oppo research for possible hearings already moving fast. Sources pt’ing to David Brock’s book “Blinded by the Right.” Kav alleged to have mouthed an expletive re HRC. Pg. 306. pic.twitter.com/k10MbCm4RR — Robert Costa (@costareports) July 2, 2018

“I saw one of Ken Starr’s deputies, Brett Kavanaugh, who was sitting across from me, mouth the word b***h when the camera panned to Hillary,” Brock wrote in his 2002 book Blinded by the Right, Law and Crime reported. – READ MORE

Here are five things you should know about Kavanaugh as he heads into the confirmation process.

He worked on the investigation that led to President Clinton’s impeachment: Kavanaugh co-wrote independent counsel Kenneth Starr’s report in the 1990s. He laid out the legal framework supporting Clinton’s impeachment for his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Clinton could have been impeached for misleading the public and lying to staff members, Kavanaugh argued then, according to The New York Times. However, he later wrote that he thought presidents shouldn’t have to deal with criminal investigations or civil lawsuits while in office.

It’s unclear how Kavanaugh would rule on abortion: Kavanaugh has never directly ruled on abortion as a judge, so it’s unclear how he would decide the subject. He did, however, dissent recently on an appeals court decision that allowed a pregnant teenaged illegal immigrant who was in federal custody to have an abortion. Additionally, the nominee has not publicly said whether he’d favor overturning Roe v. Wade.

He has close ties to the Bush family: Kavanaugh was nominated to the federal appeals court by former President George W. Bush, who said he selected Kavanaugh “because of the force of his mind, the breadth of his experience and the strength of his character.”

