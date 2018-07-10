WATCH: Body Language Expert Savages Rosenstein: He’s ‘My Favorite Kind of Liar’

After threats of impeachment, this all culminated in a rather dramatic session before Congress at the end of June, which didn’t go so well for Rosenstein. Now, he’s even got a body language expert criticizing the truthfulness of the answers he gave on Capitol Hill, calling Rosenstein “my favorite” kind of “liar.”

In a viral video posted late last month, just after Rosenstein’s testimony, YouTube body-language expert Mandy Bombard, the “Body Language Ghost,” criticized Rosenstein, saying that he was evasive in his answers about pretty much everything.

The “favorite” remark came after one particularly smarmy section by Rosenstein in which he took on the mien of a shady car dealer trying to sell you on the sport package. – READ MORE

Liberal law professor Alan Dershowitz on Saturday criticized Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s continued supervision of the Robert Mueller investigation, citing “conflict of interest” as a reason he should be replaced.

“There is no surprise that this one is taking a long time,” Dershowitz said on “Fox & Friends” on the length of the investigation so far. “What is surprising is that Rod Rosenstein is still supervising it. More and more information is coming out about his conflict of interest. We have now seen stories in the New York Times about how he may have regretted writing a letter and he felt he was used writing a letter.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1