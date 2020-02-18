WATCH: Bloomberg Implied Farmers, Factory Workers Are Stupid Compared To Techies

Now that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has proven himself a 2020 contender, unflattering videos and reports pertaining to his character are coming out of the woodwork. The latest in this string of oppo-dumps occurred over the weekend in a video featuring Bloomberg implying that farmers and factory workers are stupid.

In 2016, Bloomberg delivered remarks at the Distinguished Speakers Series at the University of Oxford Saïd Business School in which he expressed doubt that rural America and coastal elites could ever be united due to the former’s inability to keep up in the information economy.

Bloomberg on why farmers can’t work in information technology MB: “I can teach anyone how to be a farmer 1 dig a hole 2 put a seed in 3 put dirt on top 4 add water 5 up comes the corn” The skill 4information technology is completely different you need more grey matter#farmers pic.twitter.com/HM13tA6goz — Pete (@NYBackpacker) February 15, 2020

“The agrarian society lasted 3,000 years and we could teach processes. I could teach anybody, even people in this room, no offense intended, to be a farmer,” Bloomberg said, as reported by Fox News. “It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn. You could learn that. Then we had 300 years of the industrial society. You put the piece of metal on the lathe, you turn the crank in the direction of the arrow and you can have a job. And we created a lot of jobs. At one point, 98 percent of the world worked in agriculture, now it’s 2 percent in the United States.” – READ MORE

