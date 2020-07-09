WATCH: Black Lives Matter Activists Call For Boycott Of Non-Black-Owned Businesses

Black Lives Matter activists have called for black people, people of color, and allies to abstain from spending any money on non-black-owned businesses, especially on July 7, as well as other days after that date, to send a message about the far-left movement.

The movement was apparently triggered by a man named Calvin Martyr, who asked other black people via YouTube to completely abstain from spending starting on July 7, according to BlackOutDay.org.

However, as noted by The Blaze and a CNBC report, that movement is being used to promote black-owned businesses during the so-called “blackout,” apparently the only places where it is acceptable to spend money during the partial economic abstinence session.