WATCH: Black Conservative Activist Stands With Judge Jeanine In Viral Video — ‘No Group In America More Bigoted Than Leftists’

Teenage black conservative activist CJ Pearson came to Judge Jeanine Pirro’s defense in a viral video posted to his Twitter account Friday.

“@JudgeJeanine, America stands with you,” he wrote above the video. “If you’re a black and conservative, they call you an Uncle Tom. If you’re female and conservative, you’re called things that I’m not sure my mom would be ok with me repeating. There is no group in America more bigoted than Leftists.”

.@JudgeJeanine, America stands with you. If you’re a black and conservative, they call you an Uncle Tom. If you’re female and conservative, you’re called things that I’m not sure my mom would be ok with me repeating. There is no group in America more bigoted than Leftists. pic.twitter.com/Fybho8RlHS — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) July 20, 2018

“This is the tolerant left that like to pretend that they care about black people, and women, and all the underdogs in America, but when those underdogs in America start to speak up – when those underdogs in America start to walk away from the liberal plantation we are treated with the most vileness and disrespect you wouldn’t expect from the most tolerant among us,” Pearson said, comparing the treatment conservative women like Pirro get from the left to that of black conservatives. – READ MORE

.@JudgeJeanine on what @WhoopiGoldberg did off stage: “I was leaving and she said ‘F you’ in my face – literally spitting at me, ‘F you, get the F out of this building.’ And I said to her, ‘did you just say that?’ She said that’s what I said, ‘get the F out of this building.’” pic.twitter.com/sEMtyrwCNN — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 19, 2018

An on-air fight that broke out between ABC’s “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg and Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro did not end on stage as Pirro claims that Goldberg spit on her off stage and screamed at her to “get the f**k out of this building.”

Pirro made the claims while joining Fox News host Sean Hannity’s radio program following “The View” segment.

“I’m still reeling from it to be honest with you,” Pirro told Hannity. “I went on thinking that we would have a discussion about the book. The truth is, that it was an attack on Donald Trump, and then on me. I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said ‘you know I’m here to talk about the book’ and then she went ballistic – ended the segment.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1