WATCH: Billy Graham’s Sister Reveals What Trump Told Her Backstage About the Preacher’s Family

The Rev. Billy Graham’s sister, Jean Graham, has revealed the compliment President Donald Trump gave her family during a humorous moment backstage before her brother’s funeral.

Before she delivered her eulogy in Charlotte, North Carolina, Jean Graham recalled what the president told her: “My goodness, your family has good genes.”

She responded by saying, “Well, he didn’t know that my name is Jean.” – READ MORE

