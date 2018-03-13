WATCH: Bill Maher calls out liberal hypocrisy in response to Trump’s North Korea meeting announcement

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher castigated liberals for a less-than-receptive response to President Donald Trump’s announcement that he planned to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss denuclearization proposals.

During a Friday news conference, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, “[Trump] will accept the invitation to meet with Kim Jong Un at a place and time to be determined.”

During “Real Time” on Friday, Maher pointed out the Democrats’ hypocrisy, saying that former President Barack Obama proposed the same meeting while he was in office and liberals “loved it.”

“All these liberals who are reflexively hating on this, A: Obama — remember him? — proposed the exact same thing in 2008 and they loved it,” Maher quipped during his opening monologue. “And B: You know, f*** you, you don’t live on the West Coast where a nuke can get here faster than an Uber from North Korea.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1