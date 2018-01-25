Politics Security
Watch Bill Clinton’s Classic Reaction After New York Man Confronts Him On Street About Monica Lewinsky (VIDEO)
President Bill Clinton was enjoying a chain of compliments from a New Yorker on the street Thursday as he sat in traffic.
Then the man firing off the compliments eventually turned on Clinton after masterfully luring the ex-President into a sense of comfort.
Clinton then, to his credit, acknowledged he’d been played.
EPIC VIDEO: Former President Bill Clinton chats with New Yorker until he asks him “How’s Monica?” pic.twitter.com/DkZlTheaSe
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2018