Watch Bill Clinton’s Classic Reaction After New York Man Confronts Him On Street About Monica Lewinsky (VIDEO)

President Bill Clinton was enjoying a chain of compliments from a New Yorker on the street Thursday as he sat in traffic.

Then the man firing off the compliments eventually turned on Clinton after masterfully luring the ex-President into a sense of comfort.

Clinton then, to his credit, acknowledged he’d been played.

EPIC VIDEO: Former President Bill Clinton chats with New Yorker until he asks him “How’s Monica?” pic.twitter.com/DkZlTheaSe — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 25, 2018

