WATCH: Biden’s eye fills with blood during CNN climate town hall

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s left eye appeared to have a blood vessel burst while he was participating in CNN’s town hall on climate change.

Biden has long been plagued by health issues. In 1988, he suffered an aneurysm that burst and required him to undergo emergency surgery. The then-senator was so close to death that a Catholic priest began preparing to administer the sacrament of last rites.

Uh, hey guys. Joe Biden’s eye filled with blood while onstage at the CNN town hall.

Months later, surgeons clipped a second aneurysm before it burst. Biden then took a seven-month leave from the Senate following the surgery. He's described the operation as "they literally had to take the top of my head off."