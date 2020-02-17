WATCH: Biden threatens to beat up President Trump, again

Joe Biden on The View on his son Hunter: “And look, nobody has said he’s done anything wrong. This is a guy who has done nothing but good things his whole life, my son, and ran the food program USA, a whole range of things.”pic.twitter.com/yU1dy628t0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 13, 2020

In an interview with the ladies of “The View,” Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden once again threatened to beat up President Trump.

It is yet another example of the hypocrisy in the mainstream media when it comes to such rhetoric between Biden and the President. Had the shoe been on the other foot, Trump would be pilloried in a 24/7 news cycle decrying his calls to violence.

But here – this is just good ol’ harmless Uncle Joe.

Biden began harmlessly enough by telling the hosts Thursday that he “can hardly wait” to get President Trump on the debate stage. – READ MORE

