WATCH: Biden Leaves Chris Cuomo Looking Completely Lost as He Babbles Incoherently, Making Zero Sense

Joe Biden loses his train of thought several times in one sentence: “I, you know, but I think that, you know – I think if there’s an election, if there was an election, if people – depending how many showed up, #BidensCognitiveDecline ⬅️ pic.twitter.com/OKpFZ7EIhr — 🇺🇸👊🏻👊🏻🇺🇸 (@417JKO) April 8, 2020

One thing Coronavirus has shown us all is that Joe Biden is a bigger mess than we first thought – and trust me, we thought it was bad.

But it’s worse than anyone could ever imagine and the horrific “live interviews” are showing that more and more.

Biden has his usual brain freezes and gets the facts wrong all the time – but his new thing now is incoherent babbling where he says a whole string of words that literally mean absolutely nothing. – READ MORE

