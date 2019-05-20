WATCH: Biden Gropes His Own Wife on Stage; Jill Biden Peels Creepy Joe’s Hands Off of Her at Rally

Creepy Joe Biden is at it again but this time even his wife is the one disgusted with his public groping.

Jill Biden shut down her husband’s public groping — of her — at a rally for his presidential campaign.

After introducing her husband, Biden too the stage and hugged his wife then moved his hands up her sides. And kept them there. Mrs. Biden had to peel his hands off of her … a recurring theme when Creepy Joe is out in public.

You simply can’t make this stuff up.

Normally Biden is feeling up other women at political functions but this time his wife had to shut him down. Apparently, Joe just hasn’t gotten the #metoo memo.

Perhaps it’s lost with Hillary’s emails.