WATCH: Biden Calls Coast Guard Graduates ‘Dull’ For Not Applauding During His Speech

President Joe Biden scolded a class of U.S. Coast Guard graduates when they did not applaud during his first presidential commencement address Wednesday.

“I can only assume that you will enjoy educating your family about how the Coast Guard is, quote, the hard nucleus around the Navy formed in times of war,” Biden said during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s 140th commencement in New London, Connecticut.

When the audience did not applaud what he said, Biden interjected, “You’re a really dull class. I mean, come on, man. Is the sun getting to you? I would think that you would have an opportunity, that when I say that about the Navy, to clap.”

The cadets responded with some light chuckles and a smattering of applause.

The quote that all Coast Guard cadets learn, which Biden botched, was swiped from a speech former Vice President Dick Cheney gave during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's commencement in 2008.

