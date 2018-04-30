WATCH: Ben Carson Calls Democrats Out as Straight-Up ‘Racists’ in Bold Interview

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson believes blacks who attack other blacks for being critical of Democrats is “just as racist as anything I can imagine.”

While discussing social media posts by rapper Kanye West about thinking independently and keeping an open mind in regard to President Donald Trump, Carson called out Democrats for the manner in which they have attacked West and other independent black thinkers who refuse to tout the liberal line.

“I was pleased to see Kanye West come out and talk about that. I’ve had the opportunity to have a conversation with him in the past and he actually is a very thoughtful person,” Carson said in an exclusive interview with The Daily Signal.

“What our country doesn’t realize, and particularly a lot of liberals don’t realize, it really is fairly racist for you to think that a black person has to think a certain way, and that if they don’t think that way there is something wrong with them, and start calling them names and persecuting them. – READ MORE

