WATCH: Baker Mayfield Told To Stop Signing Autographs, But Refuses When He Spots U.S. Soldiers

On Tuesday, after he spotted men serving in the U.S. Army, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reportedly refused a directive to stop signing autographs and come back to the team. Baker took time with every single soldier, signing whatever they’d asked of him and taking photos with the servicemen.

“Baker Mayfield was called off the field by the team when autographs were supposed to be over. He refused and signed and took selfies with every soldier remaining on the field,” Cleveland.com reporter Hayden Grove captioned the video of Mayfield on Twitter.

The soldiers told the quarterback of his "biggest fans" from other cities and thanked the NFL star for taking the time for them.