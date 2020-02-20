WATCH: AOC Claims She Is Controversial Because She Is Young and the Political System Is Centered on ‘Rich Men’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) suggested that she is a controversial figure because she is young, and puts the interests of working families first.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez said there are several factors about her that “trigger people.”

Rep. @AOC to @TheView co-hosts: “Our entire political system revolves frankly around rich men, and rich men are not the center of my universe. Working families are.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/tZfyAbWzfE — The View (@TheView) February 19, 2020

“Before people even knew who I was, like five minutes after I won my primary, it was the apocalypse on Fox News. And I think it’s because our political system is not designed for people like us. They’re not designed for working people to succeed, for young people, for women, for people of color. It’s not particularly welcoming.”

“But also I think it’s because our entire political system revolves frankly around rich men, and rich men are not the center of my universe — working families are,” she added. – READ MORE

