WATCH: Antifa in Riot Gear, BLM March in NYC, Female Journalist Attacked

Share:

A large group of Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators wearing black bloc and carrying shields marched in the streets of Manhattan on Sunday. While the group remained mostly peaceful, a female social-media journalist came under attack for “supporting Trump.”

A group of about 25 demonstrators wearing black bloc and carrying defensive shields formed up in an intersection in Manhattan to begin a march to Times Square, independent journalist Andy Ngo revealed in a video from journalist Dean Moses.

The marchers chanted, “Whose mother-f**king streets? Our mother-f**king streets” and “What’s that noise? F**k the Proud Boys” as a larger crowd of protesters assembled behind their formation.

BLM activist Joshua Potash also captured videos showing the march through the streets.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.