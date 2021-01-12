WATCH: Antifa in Riot Gear, BLM March in NYC, Female Journalist Attacked

A large group of Antifa and Black Lives Matter demonstrators wearing black bloc and carrying shields marched in the streets of Manhattan on Sunday. While the group remained mostly peaceful, a female social-media journalist came under attack for “supporting Trump.”

A group of about 25 demonstrators wearing black bloc and carrying defensive shields formed up in an intersection in Manhattan to begin a march to Times Square, independent journalist Andy Ngo revealed in a video from journalist Dean Moses.

“Our mother f—kin’ streets!” A militia of #antifa black bloc carrying shields marched in Manhattan today to claim ownership of the public space. https://t.co/qRj25Uyreo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021

The marchers chanted, “Whose mother-f**king streets? Our mother-f**king streets” and “What’s that noise? F**k the Proud Boys” as a larger crowd of protesters assembled behind their formation.

BLM activist Joshua Potash also captured videos showing the march through the streets.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --