WATCH: Alan Dershowitz says Kavanaugh accuser had the upper hand – but here’s how she lost it

Famed libertarian legal expert Alan Dershowitz sized up the personal credibility of Christine Blasey Ford at the hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

Dershowitz was speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News Thursday about the highly publicized hearings for Kavanaugh.

“When I watched her, I really thought she was extremely credible,” he said of Ford, “and I had grave doubts as to whether he could win the credibility contest.

“But then he made this remarkable comeback and he testified in a completely compelling manner,” he explained. – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE