Watch: ‘Abolish ICE’ Activists Force Closure of Family-Owned Charity Food Cart

A Portland, Oregon, Food Cart Has Been Forced To Close, According To Its Owners, After An Employee Was Threatened And Mocked By “abolish Ice” Activists.

The Happy Camper food cart, owned operated by Scott and Julie Hanks of Portland, is being forced to close after their 21-year-old daughter, Brianna, — who works at the food cart — was allegedly targeted and threatened by illegal alien activists nearby with an “abolish ICE” camp site.

For weeks, illegal alien activists have taken over the sidewalk and roadway to protest the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. The activists are demanding that the local Portland ICE office be shut down, though police have ordered the activists to shut down the camp site.

The Happy Camper food cart serves food to the public and gives the profits towards helping the homeless in the Portland area. Now, the owners of the food cart are saying they are having to close down shop after Brianna was threatened and followed by abolish ICE activists after she sold an ICE employee food. – READ MORE

Federal officers, charged with handling an “Occupy ICE” protest on the lawn of Portland’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices, were subjected to a “barrage of hateful and at times racially-charged invective” during both the month-long demonstration and an operation designed to clear the protest camp, according to the Oregonian.

Protesters have been holding a “nonstop demonstration” against ICE at its Portland, Oregon, headquarters since July 17. Initially, activists were demonstrating against a Trump Administration policy that separated children and adults from illegal immigrants awaiting asylum hearings at the border. Once that policy was rescinded — by Trump himself — the protest turned into an “Occupy ICE PDX” camp, aimed at “abolishing” the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative arm.

Federal officers, assigned to protect the ICE office — and, eventually to break up part of the camp located on Federal property — told the Oregonian that protesters regularly hurled racial slurs, particularly at non-white members of law enforcement.

“In emails obtained by the newsroom, one African American officer reported to an administrator that protesters ‘began yelling racial slurs’ at him, including the N-word,” the paper reports. “The officer said he was also called a ‘blood traitor’ and an Uncle Tom, a derogatory term implying a black person is acting subservient to whites for money or prestige.”

“These racial slurs have been directed at me throughout the entire length of the deployment,” the officer wrote in his report, also obtained by the Oregonian. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1