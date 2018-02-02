Washington Post Claims Republicans Engaging In Cover Up By Releasing Memo

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent thinks President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are engaging in a cover-up related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation by releasing the so-called FISA memo.

In a Thursday piece entitled, “As Mueller closes in on Trump, the Republican coverup intensifies,” Sargent contended that Trump “may take dramatic action to constrain special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation in the next few days or weeks.”

He added that the president will “likely use” the Nunes memo as justification to “take perhaps his most serious step yet in dismantling the independence of law enforcement, to shield himself and his associates from accountability.”

Sargent referenced earlier reporting by The Post that the president wants the memo out to lay the foundation for removing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing Mueller’s investigation. – READ MORE

You can read it here. A full copy of the report is also embedded below.

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

House Intel memo key point: The FBI’s Andrew McCabe confirmed to the committee that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information. Story posting soon. — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 2, 2018

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE