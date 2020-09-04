Washington and Lee University Offers Course on ‘How to Overthrow the State’

Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia, is offering a course entitled “How to Overthrow the State,” which includes encouraging students to engage in “producing a Manifesto,” and “writing a persuasive essay on rewriting history and confronting memory.”

A course being offered at Washington and Lee for the fall semester focuses on encouraging students to think of ways they can “overthrow a sitting government,” according to the course description on the university’s website.

“This course places each student at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society,” reads the course description.

“How will you attain power? How will you communicate with the masses? How do you plan on improving the lives of the people? How will you deal with the past?” the description adds.

The course, “How to Overthrow the State,” is worth 3 credits toward an accredited college degree.

Along with how to lead a revolution, students will also be studying Marxist revolutionary and assassin Che Guevara, and will be tasked with “producing a Manifesto” and “writing a persuasive essay on rewriting history.”

“From Franz Fanon to Che Guevara to Mohamed Gandhi and others, we explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across the Global South,” continues the course description. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --