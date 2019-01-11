Was it the candy? M&M’s, Skittles, and Baby Ruths fail to bridge divide between Trump and Dems

A high-powered meeting that began on a sweet note quickly turned sour, leaving one to wonder if the chaos may have begun with the candy.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump reportedly distributed “stacks of candy,” including M&M’s, Skittles, Butterfingers and Baby Ruth bars, during his Wednesday meeting with congressional leaders regarding the partial government shutdown and border wall funding, reports say.

Trump is said to have treated government leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, to the slew of sweet treats, according to The New York Post.

Despite the saccharine gesture, Schumer told reporters after the brief session that the “president just got up and walked out.”

"He asked Speaker Pelosi, 'Will you agree to my wall?' She said no. And he just got up, and said, 'Well we've got nothing to discuss,'" Schumer said.