Warren Done? Massachusetts Senator Isn’t Leading In The Polls, Even In Her Home State

It seems even a CNN town hall couldn’t save Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) presidential campaign.

The Massachusetts senator got the worst news of her fledgling bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination this week when a poll of her own home state showed her a distant third behind both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and former Vice President Joe Biden, who hasn’t even officially declared his intent to run.

The Hill reports that “in a poll of likely Democratic primary voters in the state, 14 percent picked Warren as their preferred Democratic nominee for president.” That’s more than ten points behind leader Sanders, who commanded 26% of support, and just shy of ten points behind Biden, who came in at 23%

But it may not be how far Warren is behind the leaders, but how little she is ahead of the next best vote-getter, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who has 11% support in Massachusetts — the only other candidate to clear 10%, and a virtual unknown outside of the state of Indiana. – READ MORE