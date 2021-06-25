Warren Buffett Resigns From Gates Foundation Board

Update (1200ET): In a statement, Bill Gates responded to Warren Buffett’s decision to leave the Gates Foundation board by saying he was grateful for all the wisdom and leadership Buffett has shown.

I will always have a deep sense of accountability to Warren, paying close attention to the data to track our progress and identify areas where we can do better. But the value of Warren’s gift goes beyond anything that can be measured. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 23, 2021

I am truly grateful for his wisdom and leadership, and most of all for his enduring friendship. Warren will continue to inspire our foundation as we work to fight poverty and help millions of people live healthier lives. https://t.co/qYYl1APURx — Bill Gates (@BillGates) June 23, 2021

In another potential indicator of how public opinion has turned against Bill Gates in the weeks since he and his now ex-wife Melinda Gates disclosed their divorce plans, financier Warren Buffett has resigned as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Buffett’s position on the board was a major PR coup for the foundation, which is one of the world’s biggest charitable enterprises.

Buffett, now 90, announced his decision to step down from the Gates Foundation board in a statement that also announced he had reached the halfway point in giving his Berkshire Hathaway shares to charity. Buffett gave away another $4.1 billion in Berkshire shares to give foundations.

In a statement shared with CNBC, Buffett said he was resigning from the Gates Foundation board "just as I have done at all corporate boards other than Berkshire's".

