Warnock Voter-Registration Group Received $482,000 in PPP Loans

While Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock has slammed his Republican opponent for “playing political games” with COVID-19 relief, the voter-registration group he ran raked in $482,000 in coronavirus bailout money.

The New Georgia Project, a voter-registration nonprofit founded by Stacey Abrams and helmed by Warnock until earlier this year, took in the nearly half-million-dollar sum from the Paycheck Protection Program, new data show. The loan program was created to help small businesses struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Warnock has attacked his opponent, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, over the distribution of the loans.

“Georgians are wondering when are they going to get some COVID-19 relief,” Warnock said during a Sunday debate. “They’re wondering who is going to put small businesses in front of the large corporate giants.”

The Senate hopeful’s website advocates for greater transparency in the program to make sure small businesses are not ignored “in favor of wealthy corporations that are politically well-connected.” – READ MORE

