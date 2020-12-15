Warnock: U.S. Senators ‘Gangsters and Thugs’ Who Aimed to ‘Kill Children’

Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock described members of the U.S. Senate as “gangsters and thugs” whose votes for a 2017 tax cut exposed their willingness to “kill children.”

The remarks, which have not previously been reported, may provide another opening for Warnock’s Republican opponent, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who has worked to portray him as a “radical liberal.” Warnock, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has come under fire for other controversial statements, including his praise for Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s “God Damn America” speech, his condemnation of Israel, which he likened to apartheid South Africa, and his claim that “America needs to repent for its worship of whiteness.”

In the December 2017 sermon, Warnock slammed members of the Senate for passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The tax reform legislation—which reduced tax liability for low- and middle-class Americans last year, according to IRS data—was approved by Congress in December 2017 without a single Democratic vote.

“While others were sleeping, members of the United States Senate declared war, launched a vicious and evil attack on the most vulnerable people in America,” said Warnock. “Herod is on the loose. Herod is a cynical politician, who’s willing to kill children and kill the children’s health program in order to preserve his own wealth and his own power.”

Herod the Great was the Judean king who attempted to kill the infant Jesus by ordering the mass slaughter of Jewish babies in Bethlehem, according to the New Testament.

Warnock continued, “On Friday night, the United States Senate decided by a slim majority to pick the pockets of the poor, the sick, the old, and the yet unborn in order to line the pockets of the ultra-rich. Don’t tell me about gangsters and thugs on the streets, there are more gangsters and thugs in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol than there are—a bunch of them.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --