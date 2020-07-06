WARNING GRAPHIC: VIDEO — Father Gang-Land Assassinated in Lawless NYC While Holding Hands With 6-year-old Daughter

Harrowing surveillance footage captured the moment a man was fatally shot while crossing a Bronx street — hand-in-hand with his 6-year-old daughter.

The clip, tweeted by Rodney Harrison, the NYPD’s Chief of Detectives, opens with Anthony Robinson approaching the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street in Mount Eden around 5:50 p.m. Sunday.

Clasping his young daughter’s left hand in his right, Robinson, 29, stops at a crosswalk to eye a dark sedan slowing next to them, appearing to check whether the driver was turning into their path.

But the driver continues to roll along next to father and daughter as they cross Sheridan Avenue, the video shows.

A parent murdered in broad daylight with their daughter by their side. This is De Blasio’s New York City. pic.twitter.com/6sG1fnpGyQ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 6, 2020

Nearly out of the crosswalk, Robinson turns as though to say something to his daughter — leaving his back to the sedan.

