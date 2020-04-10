WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE – SHOCK VIDEO: PHILLY POLICE Rag Doll, Rip Commuter Without Medical Mask from City Bus

This is ridiculous.

We’re sure Philadelphia’s shanty mayor Jim Kenney will do nothing about it, especially since he encourages this type of thuggery.

do riders know that they might be pulled off a SEPTA bus by 10 cops for not having a mask? pic.twitter.com/NnHXJC02E8 — Philly Transit Riders Union (@phillyTRU) April 10, 2020

If you’re a cop and you’re doing this shit … then you’re not a cop, you’re a f*cking robot. https://t.co/FScibeOAsy — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) April 10, 2020

