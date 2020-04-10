WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE – SHOCK VIDEO: PHILLY POLICE Rag Doll, Rip Commuter Without Medical Mask from City Bus

Share:

This is ridiculous.

We’re sure Philadelphia’s shanty mayor Jim Kenney will do nothing about it, especially since he encourages this type of thuggery.

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.