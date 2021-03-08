WarnerMedia CEO Says Coronavirus ‘Really Good for Ratings’

The CEO of CNN’s parent company said on Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic will continue to dominate the news network’s coverage because it’s “really good for ratings.”

“It turns out the pandemic is a pretty big part of the news cycle and that’s not going away anytime soon,” WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said, speaking about CNN’s coverage at a media conference. “It turns out it’s really good for ratings.” The comments drew a comparison by Wall Street Journal‘s Joe Flint to disgraced media executive Les Moonves’s remark during the 2016 election that Donald Trump’s then-candidacy “may not be good for America, but it’s damn good for CBS.”

“It turns out the pandemic is a pretty big part of the news cycle and that’s not going away any time soon…It turns out it’s really good for ratings.” Jason Kilar on post-Trump CNN. Careful. That’s awful close to Moonves line that Trump may be bad for U.S. but he’s good for CBS. — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) March 4, 2021

Kilar apologized shortly afterward for not being “more thoughtful about my communication” and said he was “sorry for the sentence and for uttering it.”- READ MORE

