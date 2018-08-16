War on Women: DNC Waited to Issue Statement on Ellison Until Day He Won

According to The Daily Wire, it took three whole days before the Democratic National Committee — of which Ellison serves as co-chair — to issue a statement that even acknowledged the allegations, but fell short of condemning the accused politician.

The son of a former girlfriend of Ellison — Karan Monahan — alleged in a Facebook post over the weekend that he had seen video of Ellison dragging his mother off a bed by her ankles while screaming and cursing at her. Monahan confirmed the incident in her own social media post, and added that Ellison had been emotionally and physically abusive toward her in other ways.

While all of that, plus resurfaced allegations of similar abuse from an ex-girlfriend that was reported and then ignored back in 2006, came out over the weekend, the DNC waited until just hours prior to the polls closing in Minnesota on Tuesday before issuing any sort of comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Ellison won his party’s nomination to run for state attorney general in the general election in November. – READ MORE

CNN covered domestic abuse allegations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter more than 24 times as much as they have covered abuse allegations against DNC deputy chair Keith Ellison.

On February 7, 2018 — the day after Porter’s ex-wives accused him of being physically abusive — CNN gave one hour and 40 minutes to the allegations. The horrific accusations were discussed in detail on multiple occasions, and several panels debated the process for Porter’s security clearance and whether or not the White House know about the allegations previously.

Comparatively, as of 9 a.m. on August 14 — the second day after the Ellison story broke — CNN had dedicated just four minutes and 21 seconds to the scandal.

Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee who is running for attorney general in Minnesota, is being accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Karen Monahan. – READ MORE