WAPO RAN KAVANAUGH STORY WITH KNOWINGLY FALSE INFORMATION

Emily Heil reported on October 18 that Georgetown Prep was hiring a director of alumni relations, and wrote that the school posted the advertisement for the position this week. The article further suggested that the school was adding the position because of the news surrounding the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Georgetown Prep alum, to the Supreme Court.

However, Heil was informed prior to publication of her article by a spokesperson for Georgetown Prep that the position was posted back in July.

Heil specifically asked spokesperson Patrick Coyle when the alumni director job was posted, according to a copy of the email posted by @AG_Conservative.

“Just thought it was interesting, given all the attention that your alums have been getting recently,” Heil wrote to Coyle. “I wondered if the job had been posted before or after the Kavanaugh hearings, and anything else you can tell me about it.”

Coyle responded within eight minutes telling Heil that it was "posted in July 2018," and pointed Heil to a group of other statements from Georgetown Prep.