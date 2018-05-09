Walt Disney World Cancels Christian Music Festival After 34 Years

For 34 years, Walt Disney World has hosted a “Night of Joy” event that featured Christian music artists; the park has now canceled it.

A spokeswoman for the park reportedly confirmed to the Orlando Sentinel that “last year was our last event,” adding that the decision was made in the interest of “continually changing our offerings.” The Facebook page for the “Night of Joy” has also been deleted.

“The resort has hosted the Christian concerts in September since 1983, mostly in Magic Kingdom but with two years at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex for its final two years,” reports LifeSiteNews. – READ MORE

