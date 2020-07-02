Walmart Goes Woke: Pulls ‘All Lives Matter’ Gear Offline To Focus On ‘Racial Inequity’

Walmart announced this week that it would pull “All Lives Matter” gear off of its website in an effort to promote the “reality of racial inequity.”

“Walmart will stop the sale of ‘All Lives Matter’ merchandise on its website, noting that it is putting its emphasis on black people and other people of color whose lives are being ‘impacted by ongoing racial injustice,’ USA Today reported. “The nation’s largest retailer is removing the items which are sold by third-party sellers ‘indefinitely,’ after hearing from some employees and customers who were concerned about the meaning behind the merchandise.”

Walmart said in a statement: We fundamentally believe all lives do matter and every individual deserves respect. However, as we listened, we came to understand that the way some, but not all, people are using the phrase ‘All Lives Matter’ in the current environment intentionally minimized the focus on the painful reality of racial inequity.

Walmart’s website features numerous “Black Lives Matter” items, a reference to a group that has been described as “a radical neo-Marxist political movement.” Black Lives Matter leaders have openly stated that they are trained Marxists, promoting the dismantling of capitalism, which they link to police brutality. Marxism is one of the deadliest ideologies in world history. – READ MORE

