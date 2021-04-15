VP Harris Planning Trip To Mexico, Guatemala ‘To Deal With The Root Causes’ Of Border Crisis

After receiving criticism for not traveling to the southern U.S.-Mexico border in order to address the surge of migration, Vice President Kamala Harris said Wednesday that she plans to go to Guatemala and Mexico to trace the “root causes” of the immigration crisis sometime soon.

She still has no plans, however, to travel to the United States-Mexico border.

At a virtual roundtable with different specialists in the area, Harris told reporters, “Our focus is to deal with the root causes, and I’m looking forward to traveling, hopefully as my first trip to the Northern Triangle stopping in Mexico and then going to Guatemala sometime soon.”

“These are issues that are not going to be addressed overnight…our focus is to deal with the root causes,” Vice Pres. Harris says about migrant surge at the border, adding she plans to travel to Mexico and Guatemala. https://t.co/Wpn0Nh7Apr pic.twitter.com/HgDuvdD8kC — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 14, 2021

At the end of last month, The Daily Wire reported that Harris had no plans to visit the United States-Mexico border after President Joe Biden gave her the job of handling what became known as the “child migrant crisis.” Harris instead planned to use “diplomacy” to handle the issue.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --