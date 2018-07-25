‘Vomit fraud’ is yet another reason to avoid Uber

Uber’s permanent damage control team, fresh off dealing with some industrial espionage, lawsuits, and a fatal self-driving car, have a fun new challenge: Vomit fraud. According to a delightful story from the Miami Herald, passengers in Miami are getting hit with cleaning fees for vomit they didn’t produce. The cleaning fees largely go into the pocket of drivers as payback for having to clean puke out of their cars, so it’s easy to see how this scam works.

According to the Herald, passengers are informed hours or days after their ride that an “adjustment” has been made to their ride pricing, normally either $80 or $150. Photos of the issue, which are originally provided by the driver to Uber, are provided, which typically show vomit in the Uber driver’s car.

Of course, there’s a difficulty with that. In numerous instances, riders provided Uber (and the Herald) with proof that they weren’t drunk in the vehicle, or in one case, that they weren’t in the vehicle in the first place. It seems that some unscrupulous drivers have been faking photos of vomit, either by taking and recycling numerous photos of one vomit incident, or by using fake vomit or stock photos. – READ MORE

According to a Thursday report in the Washington Examiner, the interns were trying to make their way to the Trump International Hotel in D.C. when the reported incident occurred.

Matthew Handy, an intern for Rep. Mike Bost, (R-Ill.), told the outlet that he and three other interns called an Uber on Tuesday evening near George Washington University.

The interns were on their way to the hotel to attend a regular gathering of Trump supporters at the Old Post Office.

Handy told the outlet that he had his MAGA hat in hand, and not on his head, in an effort to avoid imposing on any driver’s beliefs.

Handy said that he had barely entered the car when the driver asked about his and the other interns’ MAGA hats.

“He then said ‘I can’t do the ride,’” Handy said, after telling the driver that they all did possess the Trump-supporting hats, but believed that the driver was simply ribbing him.

“We asked whether he was being serious right now and he said ‘Please get out of my car,’” Handy added. “I am more disappointed that I can’t hold my political beliefs without being scrutinized, being singled out, and being downright disrespected.” – READ MORE

