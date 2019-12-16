Virginia National Guard responds after Dem threatens to use soldiers to enforce gun control agenda

The Virginia National Guard released a statement on Friday in response to questions about whether they could be deployed to enforce Democratic lawmakers’ gun control agenda.

“We have received multiple questions regarding proposed legislation for the 2020 General Assembly session and the authority of the Governor of Virginia to employ the Virginia National Guard in a law enforcement role,” Maj. Gen. Timothy Williams, the Adjutant General of the Virginia National Guard, said in a statement.

“We understand and respect the passion people feel for the U.S. Constitution and 2nd Amendment rights. We will not speculate about the possible use of the Virginia National Guard,” he added.

The Virginia National Guard was forced to respond after Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.) suggested Thursday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) could deploy the National Guard to enforce future gun control measures.