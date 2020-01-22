Virginia Democrats Give Finger To Gun Activists, Advance Gun Control. West Virginia Looks At Taking Counties From Virginia, Report Says.

Virginia Democrats began to ram through their gun control agenda on Tuesday after tens of thousands of peaceful pro-Second Amendment activists protested in the state’s capital at the start of the week.

“The day after a massive gathering of gun-rights activists at the Virginia Capitol, the state Senate on Tuesday advanced legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others,” the Associated Press reported, adding that Virginia Democrats also killed GOP-backed measures including “a bill to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a permit and to repeal a limit on carrying weapons in churches and other places of worship.”

The move by Virginia Democrats comes a day after 22,000 protesters flooded the streets of Richmond to protest Democrats’ extreme anti-freedom agenda, which has included proposals for confiscating legally owned firearms from law-abiding citizens.

The reaction to Democrats' agenda in the state has been so intense that The Washington Examiner reported on Tuesday that lawmakers in West Virginia are now considering accepting counties that want to leave Virginia.