Virginia cars line up just right to ‘share love’ with special Easter message

A dozen churches in Virginia used cars to share an Easter message with the world in a unique way amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bob Fox organized the event as a way to “take the gospel outside the walls” of the church building.

“The Lord wants to use this time to take the church to new levels of expressing the gospel,” Fox, associate pastor of Global Outreach Church in Virginia Beach, told CBN News.

Volunteers wore masks and complied with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for social distancing as each car pulled into its spot. Members of 12 churches in the Hampton Roads area spelled out along the road in Chesapeake: “He is risen,” a common greeting on Easter referring to Jesus’ resurrection from the dead. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --