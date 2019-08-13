Viral Video Shows Drag Queen Teaching Children To ‘Twerk’ As Parents Look On

Another “Drag Queen Story Hour” program is making headlines, this time for a featured drag queen captured on video teaching children how to so-called “twerk,” a popular sexually suggestive dance move practiced by the likes of strippers and adult entertainers.

“All you need to do is you just need to stand with your feet sort of shoulder-width apart like so,” an adult male in full drag with the stage name “Mama G” instructed children at a United Kingdom library earlier this month, according to LifeSiteNews. “And then you crouch down in this sort of position, so you’re bump’s sticking out … then you just move your bum up and down like that. And that’s twerking.”

The Twitter account for Devon Library, which is a network over 50 libraries in the U.K., boasted about the performance online. "Mama G is back in Devon this week. Combining panto, drag and the traditional art of story-telling: Mama G will be sharing tales that celebrate being who you are & loving who you want," a promotional tweet said. Mama G was booked at the Bideford and Barnstaple libraries.