VIDEO: Texas Reporter Watches 300 Migrants Cross Border in Six Hours

A Texas reporter in the Rio Grande Valley took her camera to Rincon Village and witnessed approximately 300 migrants crossing the border and turning themselves in to Border Patrol agents. The crossings occurred Tuesday night between 6 p.m. and midnight.
KGBT CBS4 Reporter Sydney Hernandez traveled to the Texas border at Rincon Village Wednesday night at about 6 p.m. The deserted area on the banks of the Rio Grande is a well-known border crossing area. During the next six hours, Hernandez sent out a series of tweets capturing the images of migrants walking up the dirt roads from the border river where human smugglers cross them at will. The migrant walk up to the first Border Patrol agent or other law enforcement officers they can find and turn themselves in.
The groups started out small, Hernandez told Breitbart News on Thursday. She said she witnessed 20 in the first group, 38 in the second, “then 40, then 50, then about 150.” During the six-hour stretch, the counted about 298 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. – READ MORE